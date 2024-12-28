Will Ospreay Defeats Kyle Fletcher in Opening Bout of AEW Worlds End

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the opening match of tonight's AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, Will Ospreay picked up a hard-fought win against Kyle Fletcher.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

AEW Continental Classic

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

After a quick check-in with the pre-show panelists, we see the Guns N' Roses "Welcome to the Jungle" video to wrap up the "Zero Hour" pre-show. The AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view portion of the event kicks off at that point with Excalibur welcoming us to the show as fireworks go off inside Addition Financial Arena.

We hear the familiar sounds of Will Ospreay's theme as Excalibur informs us that Jim Ross will join them on commentary later tonight for the final two matches of the evening. "The Aerial Assassin" heads to the ring for the first of two semifinal matches in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

Kyle Fletcher's theme hits next and out he comes. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first PPV match of the evening. Ospreay rushes across the ring and immediately blasts Fletcher with a loud chop that draws gasps from the fans in Orlando. Within seconds, the action hits the floor and Fletcher bounces Ospreay's head and busts him open.

Ospreay's entire face is a crimson mask of thick, dark red blood from forehead-to-chin, with fans chanting "F**k you Kyle!" as the Don Callis protégé' goes to work on his former friend turned bitter rival. Fletcher taunts the crowd right back and then sends Ospreay to the corner for some mounted punches, until Ospreay slips out of the corner.

This sets up for an Oscutter–only to be driven face-first into the turnbuckle by Fletcher for his efforts. Ospreay is donning a crimson mask now, causing enough concern for Doc Sampson to try and intervene…but the match goes on as Ospreay tries his best to fight back despite the blood getting in his eyes, hitting a standing Skytwister Press for the cover for a two count before Kyle kicks out.

Fletcher gets to his feet, sending Ospreay away–but Will counters with a Stundog Millionaire. Oscutter is blocked once again as Fletcher sends Will to the ropes, only for Ospreay to hit a running Spanish Fly for another close near fall. Ospreay is back on his feet for a kick on Fletcher, who retaliates with a chop to the chest.

Ospreay responds with a chop of his own, leading to a dangerous exchange between both men until Fletcher is sent down to the ropes. After some more back-and-forth action, Ospreay fights back into competitive form, before ultimately finishing Fletcher off with a picture-perfect Styles Clash for the win. Ospreay will face the winner of Kazuchika Okada vs. Ricochet.

Winner and ADVANCING: Will Ospreay

