Gunther vs. CM Punk Confirmed for Steel Cage Clash in Chicago

A major clash has been officially confirmed for tomorrow's WWE Live Holiday Tour event at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther announced on social media that he will defend his title against former WWE Champion CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match.

The highly anticipated bout marks the first-ever meeting between Gunther and CM Punk. Punk, who has been competing on the Holiday Tour this week, recently faced Ludwig Kaiser in singles action. Gunther, meanwhile, has successfully defended his title against Damian Priest in Steel Cage matches on consecutive nights.

This showdown will also be a significant milestone for Punk, as it marks his first WWE title match since returning to the company last year.

The event will take place at the Allstate Arena in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, a venue steeped in history for the wrestling icon. It was here that Punk famously defeated John Cena to win the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2011.