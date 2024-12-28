Braun Strowman Shares Heartfelt Moment with Bray Wyatt’s and Brodie Lee’s Families After SmackDown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown ended on an emotional note as Braun Strowman shared a deeply personal moment with the families of Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee. For those unaware, December 26th marked the four-year anniversary of Brodie Lee’s passing.

Following the televised portion of the show, Jey Uso addressed the live audience while Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn stood in the ring. During the heartfelt promo, Uso revealed that Bray Wyatt’s widow JoJo and their children were in attendance.

Strowman then approached the ringside area, lifting Bray Wyatt’s son Knash Rotunda and carrying him into the ring. Once there, he shared an emotional message about his connection to the Wyatt family, saying:

“This is my godson, Knash, and his beautiful sister, Hyrie over there, and JoJo, the whole family. I want you to say thank y’all for the continued love and support for my family outside of here with this. I’ve had an unbelievably rough couple of last years. I thought my career was over with my neck injury. I’ve lost two of my best friends in this industry in the last four years, and what keeps me moving and doing this every night are these kids, and every single one of y’all give me the strength to push me through this unbelievable pain that I’m in because I freaking love this, I love them, and I love every single one of y’all. I wish you many, many blessings in 2025.”

Jey Uso then invited Brodie Lee’s widow and their children into the ring, saying:

“We also got Luke Harper’s wife and kids in the house. Hey, you can hop the gate. Come up in here, boy. This the Wyatt Family for real. This the next Bloodline for real.”

Knash Rotunda, Brodie Huber, and Nolan Huber joined Strowman, Uso, and Zayn in the ring. The group led the audience in a spirited “YEET!” chant, sending fans home with a memorable and emotional conclusion to the evening.

Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, and Jey Uso segment after #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nXDQ4vRAtx — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) December 28, 2024