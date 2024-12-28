Misstep Costs The Acclaimed: Anthony Bowens Falls to Chris Jericho on AEW Rampage

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Acclaimed faced a costly miscommunication during AEW Rampage that resulted in Anthony Bowens losing his match against Chris Jericho. The series finale on Friday night featured a singles bout between Jericho and Bowens, where things took a dramatic turn when Max Caster attempted to intervene.

Caster got involved during a heated exchange with Bryan Keith over the ROH World Championship. In an unfortunate twist, Keith released the title, causing Caster to inadvertently strike Bowens with it. This mishap allowed Jericho to secure the pinfall victory.

The incident adds to the growing tension within The Acclaimed, as friction between the teammates has been steadily escalating in recent months.