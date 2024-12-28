WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jon Moxley Closes Rampage with Dramatic Final Act

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 28, 2024

Jon Moxley made a shocking appearance on the final episode of AEW Rampage to bring the series to an unforgettable close. Friday's series finale reached its climax as Moxley stormed into the production room following an intense brawl between the Death Riders and several AEW stars.

In a fiery tirade, Moxley demanded to know who was behind the chaos and berated the production team, declaring his intention to restore order to AEW. However, he made it clear that his first step was ending Rampage itself. Commanding the producers to "cut it right now," Moxley’s demand led the show to abruptly fade to black, marking a dramatic conclusion to the series.

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship at World’s End in a highly anticipated Fatal Four-Way Match against Jay White, Hangman Page, and Orange Cassidy.

