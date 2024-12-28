Jon Moxley Closes Rampage with Dramatic Final Act

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jon Moxley made a shocking appearance on the final episode of AEW Rampage to bring the series to an unforgettable close. Friday's series finale reached its climax as Moxley stormed into the production room following an intense brawl between the Death Riders and several AEW stars.

In a fiery tirade, Moxley demanded to know who was behind the chaos and berated the production team, declaring his intention to restore order to AEW. However, he made it clear that his first step was ending Rampage itself. Commanding the producers to "cut it right now," Moxley’s demand led the show to abruptly fade to black, marking a dramatic conclusion to the series.

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship at World’s End in a highly anticipated Fatal Four-Way Match against Jay White, Hangman Page, and Orange Cassidy.