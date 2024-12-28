Cody Rhodes Delivers Fiery Post-SmackDown Promo Ahead of Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes addressed the live audience after this week’s WWE SmackDown, as reported by PWInsider. Following the conclusion of the show, Rhodes took the microphone and expressed his appreciation for the main event segment involving himself, Kevin Owens, and Nick Aldis taking place in Tampa.
Rhodes shared a personal connection, reminding fans that his mother hails from Tampa, and confidently declared that he intends to "beat Kevin Owens' ass" at the Royal Rumble.
During the episode, WWE officially announced that Cody Rhodes will face Kevin Owens in a high-stakes Ladder Match for both the Undisputed WWE Championship and the Winged Eagle Championship at the February 1st premium live event.
“I am going to kick Kevin Owens’ ASS”— #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) December 28, 2024
-Cody Rhodes after Smackdown went off the air😤#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/Ijiyu7qrFO
