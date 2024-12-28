WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Sets the Stage for SmackDown’s First Three-Hour Show With Big Matches

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 28, 2024

WWE has officially announced a Women’s Championship match and more exciting action for next week’s historic SmackDown. The episode, which marks SmackDown’s first-ever three-hour broadcast on the USA Network, will feature the following matches:

- WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Naomi

- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade

WWE Smackdown Results (December 27, 2024)

WWE Smackdown Results (December 27, 2024)

Featured below are complete WWE Smackdown results from Friday, December 27, 2024.

