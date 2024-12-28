WWE Sets the Stage for SmackDown’s First Three-Hour Show With Big Matches

WWE has officially announced a Women’s Championship match and more exciting action for next week’s historic SmackDown. The episode, which marks SmackDown’s first-ever three-hour broadcast on the USA Network, will feature the following matches:
- WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Naomi
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade
⚡ WWE Smackdown Results (December 27, 2024)
