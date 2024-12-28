WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Undisputed WWE Championship Set for Ladder Match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 28, 2024

Undisputed WWE Championship Set for Ladder Match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

The Undisputed WWE Championship will be defended in a Ladder Match at the upcoming Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown, WWE official Nick Aldis confronted Kevin Owens, demanding the return of the Winged Eagle Championship, which Owens took after Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The segment escalated when Cody Rhodes entered the ring and declared his desire for a match where nothing, not even a referee, could stop him from inflicting punishment on Owens. In response, Aldis made the blockbuster announcement: both the Undisputed WWE Championship and the Winged Eagle Championship will hang above the ring in a Ladder Match between Rhodes and Owens at the Royal Rumble.

This marks the first officially confirmed match for the pay-per-view, which will also feature the traditional men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. The event is set to take place on February 1st.

WWE Superstar Omos Set for Pro Wrestling NOAH Debut at New Year 2025

Omos, the towering WWE Superstar, is set to make his mark in Japan as part of Pro Wrestling NOAH’s New Year 2025 event. During a press [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 28, 2024 01:32PM


Tags: #wwe #royal rumble

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90816/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π