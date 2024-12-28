Undisputed WWE Championship Set for Ladder Match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Undisputed WWE Championship will be defended in a Ladder Match at the upcoming Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown, WWE official Nick Aldis confronted Kevin Owens, demanding the return of the Winged Eagle Championship, which Owens took after Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The segment escalated when Cody Rhodes entered the ring and declared his desire for a match where nothing, not even a referee, could stop him from inflicting punishment on Owens. In response, Aldis made the blockbuster announcement: both the Undisputed WWE Championship and the Winged Eagle Championship will hang above the ring in a Ladder Match between Rhodes and Owens at the Royal Rumble.

This marks the first officially confirmed match for the pay-per-view, which will also feature the traditional men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. The event is set to take place on February 1st.