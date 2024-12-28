WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AAA's Partnership With TelevisaUnivision Reportedly Concludes This Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 28, 2024

AAA's run on TelevisaUnivision appears to be coming to an end, according to a new report from CombateMX. The outlet notes that the final episode of AAA on Unimas is set to air tomorrow, following significant budget cuts at the network.

AAA began broadcasting on the U.S. network in June of this year, providing fans in the United States with regular access to its programming. Despite this setback, AAA will continue to air on Canal Space in Mexico. However, there has been no confirmation on whether the promotion plans to secure a new broadcasting partner in the United States.

As of now, AAA has not issued an official statement regarding the situation.

