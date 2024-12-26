Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TrillerTV to Stream NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 and Wrestle Dynasty LIVE from Tokyo Dome

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s most important weekend is here! Experience the biggest weekend in NJPW with Wrestle Kingdom 19 and Wrestle Dynasty 2025 live on January 4th and 5th, 2025! Unlock incredible savings! Watch both events with our special bundle, featuring live and on-demand viewing, exclusively on TrillerTV!

TrillerTV is proud to present NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 and Wrestle Dynasty 2025, streaming live on January 4th and 5th, 2025, from the iconic Tokyo Dome in Japan.

These events mark the most significant weekend of the year for New Japan Pro Wrestling. In addition to standalone Pay-Per-View options, fans can enjoy both events through an exclusive two-event bundle on TrillerTV PPV, allowing a seamless viewing experience with just a single purchase.

This star-studded, action-packed weekend features a dream match with Zack Sabre Jr. defending the IWGP World Heavyweight title against Ricochet as well as the highly anticipated return of Kenny Omega in a grudge match against Gabe Kidd.

The main event of Wrestle Dynasty promises to be a future classic, showcasing NJPW’s reputation as the ultimate stage for thrilling encounters. The event is a collaborative effort between NJPW, AEW, ROH, CMLL, and Stardom, featuring a dazzling lineup of AEW talent.

Watch NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 and Wrestle Dynasty with a special bundle on TrillerTV PPV:

The special offer includes a 20% discount on the combined price of the two standalone Pay-Per-View events, with live streaming and unlimited on-demand access included with purchase.

* NJPW Bundle Access on TrillerTV: Wrestle Kingdom 19 and Wrestle Dynasty

* Available live worldwide (excluding Japan) with unlimited on-demand access.

Both events are also offered as standalone Pay-Per-Views available to order here:

* NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19

* NJPW Wrestle Dynasty 2025

Exclusive discount for AEW Plus subscribers:

As part of our partnership with All Elite Wrestling, AEW Plus provides significant savings! Get an additional 20% off the individual event or the bundle.

This members-only discount is automatically applied for active subscribers, offering incredible value for wrestling fans.

Join us as we witness the greatest weekend in New Japan Pro Wrestling on TrillerTV!