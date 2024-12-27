Jeff Hardy Dreams of Final WWE Match, Hopes to Retire CM Punk in Farewell Bout

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jeff Hardy, known for his iconic matches in WWE and AEW, recently revealed his ideal vision for the culmination of his storied wrestling career.

In a backstage conversation with Tim Hann Rivera, Hardy shared his aspirations for a memorable send-off. He said:

“Ultimately, man, I’d like to do a really cool match in the WWE and do the Hall of Fame and all that stuff to really end it on the highest note possible.

Because looking back at my career now, the history is just a glimpse, like a blink of an eye, when you achieve so much and then you’re here at this point, older in life.

So it’d really be special to have a killer match, maybe make CM Punk retire, and then, go into the Hall of Fame.”

While Hardy’s dream of returning to WWE remains on the horizon, he and his brother, Matt Hardy, are reportedly under new contracts with TNA Wrestling. This commitment may delay any immediate plans for a WWE comeback.

Meanwhile, CM Punk is set to headline the debut of WWE Raw on Netflix on January 6, 2025, where he will face Seth Rollins in what promises to be a marquee match.