WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Confirms Return to Madison Square Garden in 2025 for Monday Night Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 27, 2024

WWE Confirms Return to Madison Square Garden in 2025 for Monday Night Raw

WWE is ramping up excitement as WrestleMania 41 draws closer, announcing a special episode of Monday Night Raw set to broadcast live from the iconic Madison Square Garden.

The company has confirmed that the March 10 edition of Raw will return to the legendary New York City venue for the first time since 2022. This event will also mark the show's debut at MSG under WWE’s groundbreaking new partnership with Netflix.

Fans eager to attend can grab their tickets starting Friday, January 10, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

This major announcement follows WWE’s annual post-Christmas live event at MSG, which delivered high-octane action. Highlights included a thrilling steel cage match where World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defeated Damian Priest. The night ended on a shocking note with a surprise appearance by CM Punk, who rushed to Priest's aid clad in a towel and shower cap, fending off an attack.

Before the highly anticipated MSG episode, the first Raw of WWE's Netflix era will air on January 6 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Update on WWE RAW’s Runtime as the Show Prepares for Netflix Debut

In October 2024, WWE RAW returned to a two-hour format for its final three months on the USA Network. However, uncertainty looms over the pr [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 27, 2024 10:52PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #msg #madison square garden

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90804/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π