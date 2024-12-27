WWE Confirms Return to Madison Square Garden in 2025 for Monday Night Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is ramping up excitement as WrestleMania 41 draws closer, announcing a special episode of Monday Night Raw set to broadcast live from the iconic Madison Square Garden.

The company has confirmed that the March 10 edition of Raw will return to the legendary New York City venue for the first time since 2022. This event will also mark the show's debut at MSG under WWE’s groundbreaking new partnership with Netflix.

Fans eager to attend can grab their tickets starting Friday, January 10, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

This major announcement follows WWE’s annual post-Christmas live event at MSG, which delivered high-octane action. Highlights included a thrilling steel cage match where World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defeated Damian Priest. The night ended on a shocking note with a surprise appearance by CM Punk, who rushed to Priest's aid clad in a towel and shower cap, fending off an attack.

Before the highly anticipated MSG episode, the first Raw of WWE's Netflix era will air on January 6 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.