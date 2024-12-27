Update on WWE RAW’s Runtime as the Show Prepares for Netflix Debut

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In October 2024, WWE RAW returned to a two-hour format for its final three months on the USA Network. However, uncertainty looms over the program’s length when it transitions to Netflix in January 2025.

During the post-show press conference for the 2024 Bad Blood Premium Live Event, WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed the topic but did not confirm whether RAW will remain two hours or expand back to three hours.

Reports indicate that RAW is expected to resume its three-hour runtime on Netflix. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com shared insights from a “major player” within WWE, who stated the show will indeed revert to its three-hour format.

Meltzer further elaborated:

“WWE has said that with Netflix, they don’t have to hit a certain time cue like with a broadcast show, but WWE still has a number of television partners with existing deals that will be airing Raw on television. A lot of these are on sports channels that would be used to adapting to time slots on the fly, but we’re told those stations have been told that it’s going to be a three-hour show again starting in January.”

As the new year approaches, fans and networks alike await confirmation on what WWE’s flagship show will look like on its new platform.