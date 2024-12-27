WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Planned Match and Segment for Tonight's WWE SmackDown Revealed – SPOILERS!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 27, 2024

Planned Match and Segment for Tonight's WWE SmackDown Revealed – SPOILERS!

WWE is set to present the final episode of SmackDown in 2024, which will be a two-hour show. Starting next week, SmackDown will extend to three hours.

Although no official announcements have been made for the episode yet, fans can look forward to two exciting segments that are already planned. According to WrestleVotes, Chelsea Green will have a Women’s United States Title celebration following her victory over Michin at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Additionally, a six-woman tag team match is on the card.

The match will feature Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair teaming up with Bayley to face off against Women’s Champions Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae.

WWE May Expand Royal Rumble to Two-Night Event by 2026

TKO Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro previously shared insights at the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference about the possib [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 27, 2024 10:38PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90798/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π