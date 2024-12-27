Planned Match and Segment for Tonight's WWE SmackDown Revealed – SPOILERS!

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE is set to present the final episode of SmackDown in 2024, which will be a two-hour show. Starting next week, SmackDown will extend to three hours.

Although no official announcements have been made for the episode yet, fans can look forward to two exciting segments that are already planned. According to WrestleVotes, Chelsea Green will have a Women’s United States Title celebration following her victory over Michin at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Additionally, a six-woman tag team match is on the card.

The match will feature Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair teaming up with Bayley to face off against Women’s Champions Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae.