WWE Superstars Announce Engagement

Two WWE stars have exciting news to share—they're getting married!
Arianna Grace and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo are officially engaged. The couple took to Instagram to share the happy news, posting photos of the moment. Congratulations to them both!
Lorenzo caught WWE's attention in 2021 after his time on AEW Dark, where he had worked as enhancement talent in the past. Since joining WWE, he has become a member of The D’Angelo Family, serving as the underboss of the faction. He is also a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion.
Grace, the daughter of WWE legend Anthony Carelli (aka Santino Marella), worked with the NWA from 2018 to 2022 before joining WWE.
This engagement announcement follows the recent news of WWE’s Maxxine Dupri and Anthony Luke getting engaged. Check out their announcement below:
