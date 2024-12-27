No Plans for Tribal Chief Title Amid Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa Feud

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Earlier this month, there was speculation that WWE might introduce a new championship belt exclusively for the ongoing rivalry between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

The two SmackDown stars have been embroiled in a feud for several months to determine who the true Tribal Chief is. At Survivor Series: WarGames, Reigns pinned Sikoa in the Men’s WarGames Match, where the OG Bloodline, alongside CM Punk, squared off against the New Bloodline, featuring Bronson Reed.

Reigns will face Sikoa in Tribal Combat during the Raw Netflix debut episode next month in Los Angeles. WrestleVotes previously reported that WWE had considered creating a Tribal Chief Title for the feud, drawing comparisons to The Rock’s People’s Title.

However, in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the title will not be introduced, and the two will instead continue their rivalry over the ula fala.

Meltzer stated, “Regarding reports of a new title being added called the Tribal Chief title, we’re told that’s not happening either. Now will guys feud over the ula fala, yes, obviously.”