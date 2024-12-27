WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Wraps Up 2024 with Final Show of the Year

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 27, 2024

WWE concludes an impressive 2024 with the final television episode of the year tonight.

WWE SmackDown is back on the USA Network this evening at 8/7c, live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

So far, the only official announcement for tonight’s show is an appearance by the Undisputed WWE Champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

For the live crowd, dark match action includes “Main Event” Jey Uso facing Chad Gable, and a tag match featuring Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai taking on the Pure Fusion Collective.

Join us at 8/7c for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results from Tampa, FL.

