News on John Cena’s Final WWE WrestleMania Opponent

An update has emerged about a potential blockbuster match for WrestleMania 41.

Who will face off with “The Greatest of All-Time” in what could be his final WrestleMania appearance in his storied WWE career?

The decision is still pending, but initial discussions have pointed to a showdown between Logan Paul and John Cena on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

As reported by WrestleVotes, sources reveal that the possibility of a Cena vs. Paul match at WrestleMania 41 has "at the very least been discussed."

However, the report also notes that the proposal for a Cena-Paul match has been met with “resounding disapproval” from several WWE creative executives.

The prevailing sentiment is that Cena's final WrestleMania match should not be against Paul.