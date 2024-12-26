WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News on John Cena’s Final WWE WrestleMania Opponent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 26, 2024

An update has emerged about a potential blockbuster match for WrestleMania 41.

Who will face off with “The Greatest of All-Time” in what could be his final WrestleMania appearance in his storied WWE career?

The decision is still pending, but initial discussions have pointed to a showdown between Logan Paul and John Cena on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

As reported by WrestleVotes, sources reveal that the possibility of a Cena vs. Paul match at WrestleMania 41 has "at the very least been discussed."

However, the report also notes that the proposal for a Cena-Paul match has been met with “resounding disapproval” from several WWE creative executives.

The prevailing sentiment is that Cena's final WrestleMania match should not be against Paul.

Source: x.com
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #logan paul #john cena

