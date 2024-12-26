News on John Cena’s Final WWE WrestleMania Opponent

An update has emerged about a potential blockbuster match for WrestleMania 41.
Who will face off with “The Greatest of All-Time” in what could be his final WrestleMania appearance in his storied WWE career?
The decision is still pending, but initial discussions have pointed to a showdown between Logan Paul and John Cena on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."
As reported by WrestleVotes, sources reveal that the possibility of a Cena vs. Paul match at WrestleMania 41 has "at the very least been discussed."
However, the report also notes that the proposal for a Cena-Paul match has been met with “resounding disapproval” from several WWE creative executives.
The prevailing sentiment is that Cena's final WrestleMania match should not be against Paul.
Sources indicate recent rumors of Logan Paul vs. John Cena at WrestleMania have, at the very least, been discussed. However, the idea has been met with resounding disapproval from several within creative. The general feeling is that this shouldn’t be Cena’s final WrestleMania…— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 26, 2024
⚡ WWE Raw Faction Moving to SmackDown in 2025
WWE is heading into the new year with planned changes for Raw, NXT, and SmackDown, including an ongoing transfer window for talent movement [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 26, 2024 09:17PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com