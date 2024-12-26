WWE Raw Faction Moving to SmackDown in 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is heading into the new year with planned changes for Raw, NXT, and SmackDown, including an ongoing transfer window for talent movement between brands. These changes precede Raw's return and SmackDown's expansion to three-hour shows, beginning in the first week of January.

On a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was reported that American Made (Chad Gable, Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, and Ivy Nile) are expected to transition from Raw to SmackDown in 2025.

The report stated: “Our last little nugget here is we are told to expect American Made to shift over to SmackDown during the New Year, with many in the company having high hopes for all members. There is a feeling within creative that placing younger talents on SmackDown specifically, like the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile, will do wonders, considering the move to three hours. Of course, Chad Gable is well positioned, positioned in his mid-level, high-end type of worker role, so we’ll see where that goes.”

Ivy Nile became part of the faction in August after a heel turn, attacking Maxxine Dupri on Raw. This attack distracted Otis and Tozawa, contributing to their loss against the Creed Brothers in a Raw match.