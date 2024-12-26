WWE Eyes Nashville, NYC for Future NXT TV Events

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is taking NXT to the next level in 2025! The developmental brand known for creating future superstars will be expanding its reach beyond its usual home and venturing out for weekly television tapings and premium live events.

This follows a successful run at the 2300 Arena (former ECW Arena) in November, showcasing NXT's potential outside its home base. The momentum continues with the upcoming New Year's Evil event, taking place on January 7th in Los Angeles, California, at the Shrine Expo Hall. Fans can expect a thrilling triple-threat championship match for the NXT title featuring Trick Williams, Oba Femi, and Eddy Thorpe. Additionally, the NXT Women's Championship will be on the line as Roxanne Perez defends against the formidable Giulia.

While official dates haven't been confirmed, reports suggest NXT might be setting its sights on Nashville and the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City for future tapings. This move reflects NXT's ambition to broaden its appeal and establish a stronger national presence.

However, securing a date at the Hammerstein Ballroom might prove challenging. Dave Meltzer previously reported that NXT attempted to book the venue following their success at the 2300 Arena, but scheduling conflicts with AEW forced them to postpone their plans.

Despite this setback, NXT remains committed to growth. Fans can look forward to exciting action next week, including a grudge match between Stephanie Vaquer and Cora Jade. The NXT Tag Team Championship picture will also heat up with a four-way number one contender's match featuring Tavion Heights & Myles Borne, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, Stacks Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino, and Bronco Nima & Lucien Price. Additionally, NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey will defend his title against Lexis King.