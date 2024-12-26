WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Top WWE Superstar to Miss WWE Raw Debut on Netflix

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 26, 2024

– WWE fans hoping for a surprise appearance from Randy Orton on the highly anticipated Netflix debut of Monday Night Raw will be disappointed. Despite a stacked card featuring top-tier matches, the "Viper" is not expected to be part of the January 6th broadcast.

The inaugural Netflix episode promises a thrilling lineup, including a clash between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, a heated tribal combat match pitting Roman Reigns against Solo Sikoa, and a Women’s World Championship showdown between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. However, the absence of Orton, a multi-time world champion, will be notable.

Orton has been absent from WWE television since suffering a brutal piledriver attack at the hands of Kevin Owens on the November 8th episode of SmackDown. Speculation has been rife regarding his return and a potential feud with Owens, who is currently embroiled in a storyline with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

According to Dr. Chris Featherstone of SportsKeeda, a source with a proven track record of breaking WWE news, Orton is not currently scheduled to appear on the Netflix premiere. The exact timeline for his return to WWE television remains unclear. This news will undoubtedly leave fans wondering when they will once again see Orton slithering back into the ring.


