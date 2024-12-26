Ric Flair Praises Charlotte Flair and Mercedes Moné’s Chemistry, Predicts Moné’s WWE Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his thoughts on the rivalry between his daughter Charlotte Flair and Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks.

“I thought Sasha and Ashley [Charlotte Flair] had the best chemistry of all time,” Flair said. “I just think the matches that Rhea and Ashley had might have been as good.”

The Nature Boy also expressed admiration for Mercedes Moné’s talent and speculated about her future.

“I look at Sasha [Mercedes Moné]. She has that mindset that she can do whatever she wants to do because she’s that good. I think that ultimately she’ll end up back in the WWE," Flair stated. "If you look at the last 10 years, what Sasha has been able to do and what Ashley has been able to do, and maybe a couple others. Name the guys that can stay on top for 10 years. Never take a step back, always in the main event.”