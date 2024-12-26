The Undertaker Admits Regret Over WrestleMania Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Undertaker, a name synonymous with WrestleMania, headlined WWE's biggest event numerous times. However, the Phenom holds serious regret over one particular outing—the main event of WrestleMania 33 in 2017 against Roman Reigns.

On a recent episode of his “Six Feet Under” podcast, The Undertaker candidly opened up about the match, sharing:

“The mess still bothers me. Not that I lost, but just I stayed a little long. I didn’t have enough for him that I liked to have given him. At that point, [my] body was shutting down and, yeah, I shouldn’t have been in that match.”

The bout, which saw Reigns defeat The Undertaker, is widely considered one of the most disappointing matches of the Phenom’s illustrious WrestleMania career. Reflecting further, The Undertaker admitted that had the match taken place a decade earlier, the outcome—and his performance—might have been entirely different.

“I would’ve kicked his ass,” he quipped, referring to Reigns.

Despite this regret, The Undertaker's WrestleMania legacy remains extraordinary. Across five main event appearances, his final match at the Showcase of the Immortals—a cinematic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles in 2020—received critical acclaim and served as a fitting conclusion to his unparalleled career.