Karl Anderson Provides Update on Shoulder Injury Recovery Timeline

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 26, 2024

Karl Anderson of The Good Brothers recently provided an update on his shoulder injury during the latest episode of the "Talk'n Shop" podcast.

In November, Anderson disclosed that he anticipated being sidelined for six to nine months due to the injury. On the December 19 episode, he offered more insight into his recovery, stating:

“I am out indefinitely. I’d say at least six or seven more months with a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum.”

Anderson previously underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff tendon and a partially torn labrum.

The Good Brothers’ most recent in-ring appearance took place in a dark match during the October 1 episode of WWE NXT.

Source: podcasts.apple.com
Tags: #wwe #karl anderson

