Netflix Unveils WWE Programming Lineup for January 2025

In addition to airing WWE Raw every Monday night, Netflix will soon become a hub for even more WWE programming. The streaming giant will host a variety of additional digital and original WWE shows, including fan favorites and exciting new productions.

This week, Netflix announced an impressive lineup of WWE programming set to debut on their platform starting January 1, 2025:

WWE Top 10



“Monday Night Raw hosts some of the biggest and best matches in WWE history, featuring Superstars John Cena, Triple H, Becky Lynch and more.”



WWE RAW Classics



“Big E hosts this collection of most-see Raw matches and moments, featuring WWE Superstars and Legends including CM Punk, Becky Lynch and Triple H.”



WWE Road to WrestleMania



“The Road to WrestleMania goes through Raw, where WWE’s top Superstars raise the stakes in must-see matches and thrilling moments.”



WWE Superstar Profiles



“WWE Superstars step inside the squared circle in pursuit of championships and glory in front of the WWE Universe.”



WWE Legends Profiles



“Legendary Superstars of WWE make history with unforgettable matches and moments inside the squared circle.”