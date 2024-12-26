MJF, Toni Storm, and Will Ospreay Touted as Future AEW Faces by Tony Khan

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the “Five Star Podcast” to discuss the future of his company and highlighted several young talents who could potentially become the face of AEW. Below are some key quotes from the interview:

On the rising stars in the women’s division:

“Julia Hart and Jamie Hayter are developing a rivalry, and we just saw Jamie Hayter have a great match with Willow [Nightingale on AEW Collision]. I think Willow Nightingale’s a force in the company for years to come… I think all three of those women would be at the forefront of that conversation about faces of the company for the future and the present of AEW.”

On young stars who can potentially become the faces of AEW:

“Look at, for example, MJF, Will Ospreay, and Toni Storm, all of them are very young people that have accomplished so much in wrestling. You have MJF and Toni Storm that have been great world champions in AEW. Will Ospreay is one of the greatest International wrestlers ever and a two-time AEW International Champion and on a great run in the Continental Classic right now. Those are all top people.”