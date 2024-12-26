Placeholder Pages for WWE Shows Appear on Netflix UK

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A new report has unveiled additional details about WWE programming becoming available on Netflix UK early next year. According to PWInsider, WWE content will begin streaming in the UK in January, with Netflix UK adding placeholder pages for every weekly WWE show and pay-per-view event (PPV). These pages also feature start years corresponding to the launch year of each PPV series.

The placeholder pages indicate a January 1st release for all WWE PPVs, while NXT and SmackDown are listed for January 10th. However, this timeline raises questions about the availability of the January 3rd episode of SmackDown. WWE’s current broadcasting contract with TNT Sports in the UK is set to expire on December 31st, leaving a potential gap in coverage until the Netflix release.

Notably, there are no placeholder pages for WCW or ECW pay-per-view events, nor for NXT TakeOver shows, suggesting these will not be part of the initial Netflix UK rollout.