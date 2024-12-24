Sports Illustrated Publishes 2024 Pro Wrestling Awards

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 24, 2024

Sports Illustrated has unveiled its 2024 Pro Wrestling Awards, highlighting some of the most remarkable achievements and moments in professional wrestling. According to SI, "The Takedown on SI’s panel of voters submitted their top five selections for each category, and the winners were tabulated based on total overall points."

Here are the results:

- Men’s Wrestler of the Year: Cody Rhodes

- Women’s Wrestler of the Year: Toni Storm

- Breakout Star of the Year: Jacob Fatu

- Match of the Year: Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

- Show of the Year: WrestleMania XL

- Story of the Year: The Bloodline Saga

- Rivalry of the Year: Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk

- Heel Turn of the Year: Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston turning on Big E

- Best on the Mic: Drew McIntyre

- Tag Team of the Year: FRAXIOM