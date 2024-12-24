WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Reveals His Ultimate WrestleMania Dream Matches Across Eras

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 24, 2024

Triple H Reveals His Ultimate WrestleMania Dream Matches Across Eras

Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently shared his WrestleMania dream matches during an appearance on The Roommates Show, highlighting legendary pairings from wrestling's rich history. Triple H explored matchups that could transcend eras and captivate fans worldwide.

He remarked, “Hulk Hogan in his prime versus Steve Austin in his prime would have been pretty cool. I don’t know how it would have actually been because the styles were so different, but that would have been pretty special.”

Levesque also envisioned a clash between two giants of wrestling lore, saying, “In their primes, Andre The Giant versus Undertaker would be pretty amazing.”

Looking further back in history, he spotlighted the larger-than-life impact of Bruno Sammartino, sharing: “A prime Bruno Sammartino, who was so massive at the time in the 60’s and 70’s. One of the most famous people on the planet at the time. Something like 200 sellouts at Madison Square Garden, which is like saying you have 200 pay-per-views that broke box office records now. Prime Bruno Sammartino versus John Cena. The crowd reactions and the way they would have worked would have been something special.”

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #wrestlemania

