Shelly Martinez Denies Internet Rumors About Relationship With Batista

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a 2013 interview with VOCNation.com, former WWE star Shelly “Ariel” Martinez discussed the circumstances that led to her departure from WWE in 2007:

“Batista and I had an aggressive conversation backstage, and he said some things that were unnecessary and uncalled for. If it was outside of wrestling, I’m pretty sure it could have been a legal problem for both Batista and WWE. But this is wrestling, and it’s a man’s business, so I fired back, and they fired me. I was just a vampire girl in the fake ECW; he was Batista, and they wanted to accommodate him.”

Years later, Martinez opened up about reconciling with Batista during an appearance on the Ring The Belle podcast. She recounted the moment they crossed paths at a movie premiere:

“I got invited to the red carpet premiere of the movie Immortals. He wasn’t in the movie, but he was there, and I was like, ‘Okay.’ At this point, I had really healed even more, whatever, whatever. So after the movie was over, I caught up with him. That was a trip because the movie is all about Good and Evil, and at that point, Batista meant something to me in that context—it was a lot, dude. But I went up to him and I was just like, ‘Hey, you know, Positive Vibes. You probably think I’m crazy, but…’ and I told him this whole thing. He was like, ‘Oh, well, you don’t know my mom,’ meaning, like, ‘Oh, you know, I’m used to spiritual talk and whatever.’ And I was like, ‘I think it’d be really cool if we get a picture together.’ So we took a picture, and I kept it for myself, just to kind of be a sign that it’s fine.”

Martinez also addressed internet rumors suggesting a romantic history with Batista, firmly denying any such relationship:

“Like I said earlier, I can’t be bitter. I got to be the effing vampire and a pirate for a day in a freakin’ show, so come on. There are people that are mad at Batista about it, and it’s like, ‘Why are you mad at him? I’m not mad at him.’ And then there are people who say, ‘Oh, she banged him and she’s just mad.’ I never banged Batista. I never, ever kissed him. He’s not my type, no offense.”