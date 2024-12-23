WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Uncertainty Surrounds WWE RAW Runtime on Netflix

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 23, 2024

On December 20, WWE confirmed that WWE SmackDown will expand to three hours starting with the January 3, 2025, episode. Meanwhile, WWE RAW is set to premiere on Netflix on January 6, but the show's runtime has yet to be officially confirmed. Previous reports suggested both RAW and SmackDown would run for three hours, though this has not been finalized.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that talent attending the last WWE RAW taping before Christmas were not informed of the exact runtime for RAW on Netflix. According to Sapp, Fightful has inquired about this multiple times in recent months without receiving a definitive answer. The report also mentions that one WWE source noted Netflix does not have strict time constraints, potentially allowing for flexibility in the show's length.

Currently, WWE talent are on their Christmas break and will return to action for the holiday tour beginning December 26. RAW has been airing as a two-hour show in recent months due to WWE’s temporary extension with USA Network, although it had been three hours long since 2012.

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix

