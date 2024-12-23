Uncertainty Surrounds WWE RAW Runtime on Netflix

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On December 20, WWE confirmed that WWE SmackDown will expand to three hours starting with the January 3, 2025, episode. Meanwhile, WWE RAW is set to premiere on Netflix on January 6, but the show's runtime has yet to be officially confirmed. Previous reports suggested both RAW and SmackDown would run for three hours, though this has not been finalized.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that talent attending the last WWE RAW taping before Christmas were not informed of the exact runtime for RAW on Netflix. According to Sapp, Fightful has inquired about this multiple times in recent months without receiving a definitive answer. The report also mentions that one WWE source noted Netflix does not have strict time constraints, potentially allowing for flexibility in the show's length.

Currently, WWE talent are on their Christmas break and will return to action for the holiday tour beginning December 26. RAW has been airing as a two-hour show in recent months due to WWE’s temporary extension with USA Network, although it had been three hours long since 2012.