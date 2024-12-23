WWE Raw Preview: Taped Episode from Boston, MA

The two-hour WWE Raw returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network, broadcasting a taped episode from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Here is the confirmed lineup for tonight’s show:
- Chad Gable vs. Akira Tozawa
- Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz
- Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods scheduled to make an appearance.
- Drew McIntyre is also set to appear.
- Jackie Redmond will conduct an exclusive interview with Seth Rollins.
- Iyo Sky vs. Alba Fyre vs. Natalya in the Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament.
