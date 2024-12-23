WWE Raw Preview: Taped Episode from Boston, MA

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 23, 2024

The two-hour WWE Raw returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network, broadcasting a taped episode from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here is the confirmed lineup for tonight’s show:

- Chad Gable vs. Akira Tozawa

- Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio

- Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz

- Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods scheduled to make an appearance.

- Drew McIntyre is also set to appear.

- Jackie Redmond will conduct an exclusive interview with Seth Rollins.

- Iyo Sky vs. Alba Fyre vs. Natalya in the Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament.