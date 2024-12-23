WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Believes Jim Johnston Is Destined for WWE Hall of Fame

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 23, 2024

Jim Johnston is widely regarded as one of the most iconic composers in professional wrestling, particularly for his work with WWE. A wrestler's entrance theme song is a vital element of their persona, often enhancing fan engagement and creating lasting memories. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross shared his thoughts on Johnston's legendary contributions to the wrestling world.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross praised Johnston’s remarkable work and expressed confidence that the composer will eventually earn a place in the WWE Hall of Fame. Ross also highlighted Triple H’s appreciation for the contributions of legends like Johnston.

“I think he’ll be in the WWE Hall of Fame at some point in time. Triple H is too aware of his surroundings, he understands who’s contributed what. So I’d be shocked that in my lifetime that Jim Johnston’s not in the WWE Hall of Fame. I believe that’s gonna happen. Nobody’s told me, I don’t communicate with WWE. It just seems logical, and that’s one thing I can say about Triple H’s reign as the head of WWE. He does a lot of very logical, common sense things. Saturday Night’s Main Event was his idea, and it brought back some nostalgia, and they made it work. So I think Jim Johnston is destined to be a Hall of Famer in WWE,” Ross stated. 

Johnston’s legendary catalog includes composing theme songs for icons such as The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and many more. His work has left an indelible mark on the wrestling industry, and his legacy continues to be celebrated by fans and peers alike.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #jim ross #jim johnston

