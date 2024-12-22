Jim Smallman Departs WWE as Senior NXT Creative Writer

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jim Smallman, the Senior Writer/Producer for NXT, has announced his departure from WWE. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Smallman shared that he has resigned from his role to return to the UK and prioritize his family. Smallman joined WWE in mid-2018 and has played a significant role in shaping the creative direction of NXT and its associated shows.

"Yesterday was my last day as part of the NXT creative team, as I resigned from my position as Senior Writer/Producer in order to move back to the UK and be a better dad to my two children," Smallman wrote.

He expressed the difficulty of his decision, stating:

"This was an incredibly difficult decision as I was lucky enough to work with some of the most talented and excellent human beings on the planet, and yesterday was a very emotional day as I said goodbye - for now - to so many great friends.

Alas, it is impossible to be a good dad from 4000 miles away, and some personal health issues last year put that into sharp focus. It’s time to head home and make up for lost time."

During his tenure, Smallman made an indelible mark on WWE's programming. He contributed to 216 episodes of NXT UK, 150 episodes of Level Up, and 190 episodes of NXT. He also played a pivotal role in scripting countless in-ring and backstage promos.

Smallman shared his gratitude, saying:

"I am forever grateful to Shawn and Hunter for giving me my chance, Johnny and the writing team for being amazing, Mr Regal for putting me forward for everything, Joe for showing me the ropes… and to every gifted talent that I’ve worked with in both Europe and the USA. I wish I could have thanked every single person yesterday but we had a tv show to film! Thank you for tolerating a strange British idiot."