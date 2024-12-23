WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Wrestling Secures Major Multi-Year Deal with Sportsnet 360 in Canada

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 23, 2024

TNA Wrestling Secures Major Multi-Year Deal with Sportsnet 360 in Canada

TNA Wrestling has officially announced a groundbreaking partnership with Sportsnet.

The multi-year exclusive deal will bring TNA programming to Canadian viewers through Sportsnet 360, starting January 2. The agreement includes the weekly flagship show TNA iMPACT!, as well as TNA Xplosion, TNA in 60, and TNA Classics.

In the announcement, TNA highlighted Sportsnet’s position as Canada’s leading sports network. TNA President Anthony Cicione shared his enthusiasm about the partnership on the company's website:

“We are delighted to bring TNA Wrestling to Sportsnet 360,” Cicione stated. “Anchored by our flagship weekly TNA iMPACT!, this partnership is a major step forward for TNA Wrestling as all our fans in Canada can now watch on one of Canada’s largest sports outlets.”

TNA iMPACT! will continue to air on AXS TV and TNA+ in the United States and remain available on TNA+ internationally.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 23, 2024 11:18PM


