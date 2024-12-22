WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Open to Brock Lesnar’s Return, But WWE Sources Say Otherwise

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 22, 2024

In the summer of 2024, Paul “Triple H” Levesque stated that WWE is open to discussing Brock Lesnar’s return when he “decides” he wants to come back. Despite this, reports indicated that individuals within WWE have “no interest” in bringing Lesnar back at this time.

As WrestleMania 41 season approaches, speculation about Lesnar’s potential return has resurfaced online. Addressing the situation, Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.com shared the following insight:

“I have been informed that there’s been no internal conversations regarding Brock Lesnar coming back to WWE, and the belief is that he will not be returning any time in the foreseeable future.”

Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #las vegas #allegiant stadium #brock lesnar

