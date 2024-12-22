Triple H Open to Brock Lesnar’s Return, But WWE Sources Say Otherwise

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the summer of 2024, Paul “Triple H” Levesque stated that WWE is open to discussing Brock Lesnar’s return when he “decides” he wants to come back. Despite this, reports indicated that individuals within WWE have “no interest” in bringing Lesnar back at this time.

As WrestleMania 41 season approaches, speculation about Lesnar’s potential return has resurfaced online. Addressing the situation, Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.com shared the following insight:

“I have been informed that there’s been no internal conversations regarding Brock Lesnar coming back to WWE, and the belief is that he will not be returning any time in the foreseeable future.”