WWE Confirms Seth Rollins Sit-Down Interview Ahead of Raw Netflix Move

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has officially revealed a key segment for next week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

In what marks the penultimate episode of Raw on the USA Network ahead of the show’s highly anticipated move to Netflix on January 6, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins will take part in a sit-down interview with Jackie Redmond.

This mirrors a similar segment featuring Rollins’ upcoming opponent, CM Punk, who spoke with Redmond during an interview on Raw just two weeks ago.

The much-anticipated clash between CM Punk and Seth "Freakin'" Rollins is set to headline the debut episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, airing live on January 6 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.