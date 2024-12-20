WWE NXT Spoilers for December 31: Final 2024 Episode on The CW Network

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE NXT taped the final episode of their weekly show on The CW Network on Thursday, December 19, at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Below are the complete spoiler results from the taping, courtesy of Fightful. The episode is scheduled to air on The CW Network on December 31, 2024:

Kelani Jordan defeated Lola Vice. After the match, Cora Jade attempted to attack Lola Vice with a kendo stick, but Stephanie Vaquer intervened to make the save.

Ethan Page defeated Cedric Alexander.

Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson defeated Shotzi/Gigi Dolin and Kayden Carter/Katana Chance in a thrilling tag team match.

Izzi Dame defeated Sol Ruca in a singles competition.

Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, & Tyrick Igwe defeated Andre Chase, Hank Walker, & Tank Ledger in an action-packed six-man tag team match.

The show also featured the NXT Male Superstar of the Year segment, honoring the brand’s standout male competitor of the year.