WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE NXT Spoilers for December 31: Final 2024 Episode on The CW Network

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 20, 2024

WWE NXT Spoilers for December 31: Final 2024 Episode on The CW Network

WWE NXT taped the final episode of their weekly show on The CW Network on Thursday, December 19, at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Below are the complete spoiler results from the taping, courtesy of Fightful. The episode is scheduled to air on The CW Network on December 31, 2024:

Kelani Jordan defeated Lola Vice. After the match, Cora Jade attempted to attack Lola Vice with a kendo stick, but Stephanie Vaquer intervened to make the save.

Ethan Page defeated Cedric Alexander.

Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson defeated Shotzi/Gigi Dolin and Kayden Carter/Katana Chance in a thrilling tag team match.

Izzi Dame defeated Sol Ruca in a singles competition.

Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, & Tyrick Igwe defeated Andre Chase, Hank Walker, & Tank Ledger in an action-packed six-man tag team match.

The show also featured the NXT Male Superstar of the Year segment, honoring the brand’s standout male competitor of the year.

Charlotte Flair Set for Imminent WWE Comeback

The Queen is preparing to reclaim her throne in the WWE universe. Charlotte Flair’s return to action is reportedly on the horizon, wit [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 20, 2024 07:51PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90741/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π