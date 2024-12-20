WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Charlotte Flair Set for Imminent WWE Comeback

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 20, 2024

The Queen is preparing to reclaim her throne in the WWE universe. Charlotte Flair’s return to action is reportedly on the horizon, with the WWE creative team actively working on plans for her much-anticipated comeback.

Flair has been sidelined since December 2023 after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a WWE SmackDown match against Asuka. However, new updates suggest her return is imminent. According to a report by PWInsider.com, Flair is “on the cusp of officially returning to the ring” and could make her return in the near future.

Recent activity further confirms her readiness for a comeback. Flair visited WWE Headquarters, where she participated in a photo shoot and completed other logistical preparations for her return to WWE television. Additionally, she has been ramping up her training, as evidenced by her social media activity.

On Wednesday, Flair shared a glimpse of her training with WWE NXT Superstar Lainey Reid on X, formerly Twitter. She captioned a photo of the two with, “Thank you Lainey Reid for the last few weeks. KEEP AN EYE on this ONE.”

Fans of women’s wrestling eagerly await the return of one of the sport’s most iconic figures, and all signs point to Charlotte Flair making a triumphant return soon.


Tags: #wwe #charlotte flair

