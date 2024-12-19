Backstage Update on Kenny Omega’s Return and AEW’s Growing Partnership with NJPW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

After being sidelined for the entirety of 2024 due to diverticulitis, Kenny Omega is ready to make his long-awaited comeback. The wrestling world will see him step back into the ring to face Gabe Kidd at NJPW’s Wrestle Dynasty on January 5—a match sanctioned with the full backing of AEW President Tony Khan.

This development is reportedly viewed as a positive step in further solidifying the relationship between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Internally, there were discussions about Omega potentially returning at AEW Full Gear, but this idea never materialized into a concrete plan. However, it has been suggested that Omega is likely to make an AEW appearance before his New Japan bout.

A vignette promoting Omega’s return aired on December 18, sparking speculation about his potential involvement in AEW’s World’s End pay-per-view on December 28. While sources close to Omega and AEW have hinted at this possibility, details about his role in the event remain unclear.