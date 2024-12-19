WWE Reportedly Considering Introducing New Tribal Chief Championship

WWE may soon add another championship title to its already prestigious collection. According to a source, internal discussions are underway about introducing a WWE Tribal Chief Championship to further elevate the intense rivalry between Roman Reigns, "The Original Tribal Chief," and Solo Sikoa, "The Tribal Chief."
The new title is rumored to be conceptually similar to The People’s Championship, a special title introduced by The Rock and gifted to him by Muhammad Ali’s family.
Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are set to collide in a highly anticipated Tribal Combat Match during the debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. This monumental showdown will take place on January 6, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.
Sources indicate WWE has discussed introducing a Tribal Chief Championship into the storyline between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, similar to the People’s Championship presented to The Rock at WrestleMania earlier this year.— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 19, 2024
