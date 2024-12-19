WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Reportedly Considering Introducing New Tribal Chief Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 19, 2024

WWE Reportedly Considering Introducing New Tribal Chief Championship

WWE may soon add another championship title to its already prestigious collection. According to a source, internal discussions are underway about introducing a WWE Tribal Chief Championship to further elevate the intense rivalry between Roman Reigns, "The Original Tribal Chief," and Solo Sikoa, "The Tribal Chief."

The new title is rumored to be conceptually similar to The People’s Championship, a special title introduced by The Rock and gifted to him by Muhammad Ali’s family.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are set to collide in a highly anticipated Tribal Combat Match during the debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. This monumental showdown will take place on January 6, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

Dominik Mysterio Reflects on Facing CM Punk: "I Know His Moveset..."

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio has built a reputation for getting under people's skin, establishing himself as one of WWE’s top [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 19, 2024 03:05PM

Source: x.com
Tags: #wwe #roman reigns #solo sikoa #tribal chief

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90734/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π