Ivar Discusses The War Raiders’ Comeback and Name Identity in WWE

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ivar of The War Raiders opened up about their return to WWE and the creative process leading up to it. He shared insight into his singles run and the discussions that eventually brought the tag team back together.

“When I had this opportunity to do the singles run and it was going well, I had a conversation with Triple H where he said, ‘Hey, how about we start pulling back off of the heavy Viking stuff, slowly peeling some of those layers off so we can tell more stories with you.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s great.’ So as we started to do that, I got hurt again, and then Erik and I were ready to come back. I think we were actually scheduled to return in Calgary at Raw. At the last second, they pulled our travel and said that ‘we’re gonna hold off for now.’ Oh man, here we go. They’re like, ‘No, nothing bad. We want to hold off. We want to have better creative for you.’ And then the next week, we got a phone call, ‘Hey, how do you guys feel coming back as The War Raiders?’ And we were like, ‘Yeah, that sounds good. That sounds really good.’”

Ivar also addressed whether there was any consideration to revert to their previous singles names.

“I think at this point we spent five years in the main roster and Erik and Ivar, especially with the Ivar singles run. That’s how we’re known. I think it would have felt like an erase of everything we’ve done. I don’t think we want to erase everything that we’ve done on the main roster. We’ve done some great things, including singles run, our Raw Tag Title run that we had, all the stuff that we did with The Street Profits, whether people liked it or not, it’s our history. I loved every second of it, and I don’t think we want to erase that.”

Ivar’s reflections provide an insightful look into the evolution of The War Raiders and the thought process behind maintaining continuity with their main roster legacy.