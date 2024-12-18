WWE Announces New Title Match and Blockbuster Trade Ahead of Raw's Netflix Debut

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Big news emerged from the WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff media event on Wednesday afternoon, as the company prepares for a historic move to Netflix on January 6, 2025.

During the event, several major announcements were made:

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Logan Paul has been officially traded to the WWE Raw brand, ensuring his presence ahead of the Netflix premiere.

- Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed that Rhea Ripley will challenge Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship in a highly anticipated match during the Netflix debut episode.