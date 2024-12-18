WWE Announces New Title Match and Blockbuster Trade Ahead of Raw's Netflix Debut

Big news emerged from the WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff media event on Wednesday afternoon, as the company prepares for a historic move to Netflix on January 6, 2025.
During the event, several major announcements were made:
- WWE SmackDown Superstar Logan Paul has been officially traded to the WWE Raw brand, ensuring his presence ahead of the Netflix premiere.
- Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed that Rhea Ripley will challenge Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship in a highly anticipated match during the Netflix debut episode.
IT'S OFFICIAL! 🚨@YaOnlyLivvOnce will defend her title against @RheaRipley_WWE at the premiere of #WWERaw on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/eFTs9Txa3y— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2024
Love him or hate him, @LoganPaul knows you'll be watching! 👀#WWERaw on @netflix pic.twitter.com/4xg9mpFF8x— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2024
