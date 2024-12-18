WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces New Title Match and Blockbuster Trade Ahead of Raw's Netflix Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 18, 2024

Big news emerged from the WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff media event on Wednesday afternoon, as the company prepares for a historic move to Netflix on January 6, 2025.

During the event, several major announcements were made:

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Logan Paul has been officially traded to the WWE Raw brand, ensuring his presence ahead of the Netflix premiere.

- Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed that Rhea Ripley will challenge Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship in a highly anticipated match during the Netflix debut episode.

