Latest Backstage Details on CM Punk's WrestleMania 41 Plans

As WWE heads towards WrestleMania 41, CM Punk’s role continues to be a central focus in the company’s storytelling, particularly with his ongoing rivalry with Seth Rollins. The two are set to clash on January 6th, during the RAW debut episode on Netflix. Originally, WWE had penciled in a match between Punk and Rollins for the World Title at WrestleMania 40, but those plans were altered following Punk’s injury.

Rumors had also swirled about a potential bout between Punk and GUNTHER for the World Title at Survivor Series: WarGames, though this idea never materialized.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is determined to have Punk participate in a World Title match at WrestleMania 41. The report states:

“I’ve heard so many things on Punk, especially as of late with the Roman [Reigns] stuff being thrown in there. But the one main factor that I’ve heard almost all year is they want him [Punk] to be involved in a World Title match. I don’t know how the puzzle pieces are going to fit, but they want him at the top. I don’t think it’ll be with Cody [Rhodes], so that’s one title match out the window. Does he fit into the other one? I’m going to say yes at this point. I don’t think it’ll be GUNTHER, Bill [Apter], that’s the thing. I don’t think it’s Punk and GUNTHER. So if they want him involved with the title, then what do you do with GUNTHER?”