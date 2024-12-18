WWE Drops Hints About The Rock’s Return for RAW's Netflix Premiere

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The highly anticipated premiere of WWE RAW on Netflix is set to take place on January 6th at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Speculation is running rampant that The Rock may make a surprise appearance during this special event.

In a segment featuring Adam Pearce on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a WWE production truck in the background prominently displaying an image of The Rock’s face. This subtle but intentional visual has ignited discussions among fans about the possibility of the wrestling icon making his presence felt during RAW’s Netflix debut.

A report from WrestleVotes suggests that WWE often uses such subtle hints to foreshadow major storylines or returns. The inclusion of The Rock’s image appears to be a calculated move, heightening expectations for his appearance. While his involvement in the Netflix premiere seems increasingly likely, his participation in future events like WrestleMania remains uncertain.