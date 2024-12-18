WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw Ratings Rise Despite Competition from Monday Night Football

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 18, 2024

The viewership numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Raw on Monday, December 16, 2024, and the show posted a solid increase in audience size compared to last week.

According to Jed I Goodman, WWE Raw drew 1.522 million viewers on the USA Network, up significantly from the December 9 episode, which pulled in 1.386 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, this week’s episode also showed growth, earning a 0.48 rating, compared to last week’s 0.43 rating.

This rise in viewership is especially noteworthy considering the competition from Monday Night Football, which aired two high-profile games. The Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings game on ABC attracted 13.066 million viewers with a 3.11 demo rating, while the Atlanta Falcons vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on ESPN garnered 4.078 million viewers with a 1.08 demo rating.

Despite the tough competition, WWE Raw managed to increase its audience, showcasing its strong appeal among its core demographic.

Tags: #wwe #raw #ratings

