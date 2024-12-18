WWE Raw Ratings Rise Despite Competition from Monday Night Football

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The viewership numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Raw on Monday, December 16, 2024, and the show posted a solid increase in audience size compared to last week.

According to Jed I Goodman, WWE Raw drew 1.522 million viewers on the USA Network, up significantly from the December 9 episode, which pulled in 1.386 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, this week’s episode also showed growth, earning a 0.48 rating, compared to last week’s 0.43 rating.

This rise in viewership is especially noteworthy considering the competition from Monday Night Football, which aired two high-profile games. The Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings game on ABC attracted 13.066 million viewers with a 3.11 demo rating, while the Atlanta Falcons vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on ESPN garnered 4.078 million viewers with a 1.08 demo rating.

Despite the tough competition, WWE Raw managed to increase its audience, showcasing its strong appeal among its core demographic.