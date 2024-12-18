LA Knight Not Injured Despite Meet & Greet Change

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

An earlier report suggested LA Knight was injured after Luekens Wine & Spirits tweeted—then deleted—that Knight would miss a scheduled meet and greet on December 27, 2024. The tweet cited an "unknown injury" as the reason.

However, Fightful Select has clarified that while Braun Strowman will indeed replace Knight at the event, Knight is not injured. WWE has also confirmed that the initial injury claims are inaccurate, stating that Knight was never officially approved for this appearance.

LA Knight's most recent in-ring action was at the December 13 WWE SmackDown TV tapings. The match will air on the December 20 episode of SmackDown.