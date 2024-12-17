WWE NXT Results (December 17, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, December 17, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

Tonight on NXT, Axiom pulls double duty when he takes on Oba Femi, and defends his NXT Tag Title with Nathan Frazer against Gallus, Jaida Parker and Wren Sinclair go head to head, Trick Williams puts his NXT Championship on the line against Eddy Thorpe and more.

Trick Williams, Eddy Thorpe, Ethan Page, and Je'Von Evans are shown arriving.

Match 1: Oba Femi -vs- Axiom w/Nathan Frazer



The bell rings and the men circle and slap each other a bit. Femi corners Axiom and throws him to the mat. Femi corners Axiom again and the ref breaks it up. Axiom hits Femi with kicks and Femi over powers and gets Axiom in the corner. Axiom chops Femi and then is taken down by Femi and Femi kicks Axiom and slaps him on the back really hard sending Axiom to the mat and we cut to commercial.

We come back and Femi is dominating Axiom on the mat. Femi sends Axiom in the corner and Femi chops Axiom. Axiom comes off the top rope and dropkicks Femi and kicks Femi over and over again. Femi clotheslines Axiom flipping him in the air and covers Axiom for a near fall. Femi works on Axiom's arm and chops him down real hard. Axiom slaps Femi and slaps him into a submission but Femi lifts up Axiom and puts him in the corner and brutalizes him with chops. Axiom tries with punches and kicks and is knocked down by Femi. Axiom tries again and is knocked down again, Axiom tries again but uses dropkicks to knock Femi down. Axiom kicks Femi in the head covers for a one count. More kicks to Femi and a near fall - Femi rolls through and goes to powerbomb Axiom who reverses to a hurricanrana roll up for a two count. Axiom hits a missile drop kick on Femi and goes for The Golden Ratio but is caught and thrown. Femi hits The Fall from Grace and pins Axiom.

Winner: Oba Femi

Sarah Schreiber catches up with Eddy Thorpe and asks him why he staged his attack. Thorpe says he's brilliant as that staging got him a title shot. Ava Raine comes by and says Thorpe took a shortcut. Thorpe interrupts her and says he's worked harder not smarter and she can call him a cheater but by the end of the night she'll call him a champion.

We see a segment from last week where Karmen Petrovic asks Dion Lennox what to do with Ashante Thee Adonis. Lennox tells her to apologize to Adonis. Adonis walks in on them hugging and he gets pissed at Petrovic and Lennox and leaves.

Match 2: Sol Ruca & Zaria -vs- Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson



Jackson and Ruca start and Jackson flies out of her corner and drop kicks Ruca. Jackson attacks Ruca in the corner who catches Jackson and tosses her. Jackson punches Ruca and tags Legend. Legend hits Ruca with an elbow and covers Ruca for a near fall. Legend slams Ruca to the mat and Ruca comes back punching Legend. Legend tosses Ruca who tags in Zaria. Legend and Zaria push each other and they try taking each other down with body checks. Legend and Zaria take turns trying to gain power. Legend slams Zaria and Legend misses a splash allowing Zaria to tag out. Ruca takes down Legend and Jackson comes in and gets attacked. Ruca jumps out splashing Legend and Zaria throws Jackson onto Ruca and Legend and we get a commercial break.

Back to the action, Legend has Ruca in the air and she counters out and tries sunset flipping Legend who is too strong. Ruca rolls up Legend for a near fall. Legend slaps Ruca and tags in Jackson. Jackson chops Ruca and hits a double underhook suplex and hits a roundoff elbow and covers for a two count. Jackson slaps Ruca in a submission and Ruca tries powering out but Jackson won't quit. Ruca flips out of the hold and tries tagging out. Ruca rolls up Jackson for a one count and tries to get to Zaria. Jackson is taken down with a kick and Zaria is tagged in. Zaria beats down Jackson and throws her around the ring. Zaria spears Jackson and Legend breaks the pin. Jackson attacks Zaria's knee and tags in legend. Both women try suplexing each other and Zaria is able to suplex Legend. Ruca is tagged in and shit hits a springboard splash on Legend and Jackson breaks the pin. Zaria almost spears Ruca allowing Legend to kick Ruca down. Legend send Zaria outside and Jackson suicide dives onto Zaria. In the ring, Legend hits the Lash Extension on Ruca for the win.

Winners: Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont are backstage talking about how things have been going. Wes Lee is backstage and says Igwe needs to proceed with the no friends attitude.

Match 3: Jaida Parker w/OTM -vs- Wren Sinclair w/No Quarter Catch Crew



Parker pushes Sinclair who attacks Parker's leg. Sinclair comes at Parker with bodychecked but gets thrown in the corner. Parker booty bumps Sinclair and hits a falcon arrow on Sinclair and covers for a near fall. Sinclair tries taking down Parker and gets Parker in a full nelson. Parker counters out and suplexes Sinclair and covers for a two count. Parker elbows Sinclair and slaps her in a submission. Sinclair comes back with punches and the women trade punches and chops. Sinclair chops Parker back and takes Parker down with clotheslines and a facebuster. Sinclair hits a double underhook suplex and Parker rolls out of the ring. Parker pulls out Sinclair and OTM and NQCC start battling. Sinclair throws Parker back in the ring and tries to roll her up for a two count. Parker elbows Sinclair and hip knocks her and covers Sinclair for the win.

Winner: Jaida Parker

Shotzi, Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin hang out in the shadows and talk about being outcasts. Paxley thanks them for saving her so she doesn't have to play by herself anymore. The trio talk about destroying Fatal Influence.

We cut to Fatal Influence watching them on screen. The Unholy Union comes in and say it's a different name but same people. They tell Fatal Influence they're not harmonious and Fatal Influence calls them freaks and leave.

Axiom and Frazer are shown walking backstage and Axiom is bandaged up.

NXT Focus plays and it's on the NXT Women's Title and Division.

Match 4 - NXT Team Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom(c) -vs- Gallus



Axiom can barely make it to the ring for this match and is carried by Frazer at the start. Axiom and Coffey start the match, and Farzer tags in. Frazer chops Coffey in the corner, flips around the ring and covers for a two count. Frazer arm drags Coffey and is taken down when Axiom refuses to tag in. Frazer is double teamed by Gallus and Wolfgang is now the legal man. Frazer comes back and dropkicks Gallus. Axiom is tagged in and they double team Gallus taking them out of the ring. Fraxiom takes down Gallus and Axiom falls in the ring, and Wolfgang takes down Axiom and Frazer is sent out of the ring and we hit a commercial break.

Back from break, Coffey is assaulting Axiom, and tags in Wolfgang. Gallus double teams Axiom and covers Axiom for a two count. Wolfgang singles out Axioms arm and tags in Coffey. Axiom dodges a double team and tags Frazer. Frazer takes out Coffey and takes Wolfgang out of the ring. Frazer hits a standing shooting star press and covers Coffey for a near fall. Frazer clotheslines Coffey and hits a frog splash but Wolfgang breaks the pin. Coffey tags out to Wolfgang and they double team Frazer and covers for a near fall. Coffey is tagged back in and they double team Frazer again and cover but Axiom breaks the pin. Frazer rolls up Wolfgang for a near fall. Axiom accidentally hits The Golden Ratio on Frazer. Frazer hits a Poisonrana on Wolfgang and all four men are laid out. Wolfgang and Frazer battle it out, and Frazer is thrown into the turnbuckles and Wolfgang gets on the top rope. Axiom tags in and hits a Spanish Fly on Wolfgang and Frazer tags in and Phoenix Splashes Gallus for the win.

Winners and STILL NXT Tag Champions: Fraxiom

Hank & Tank talk with Je'Von Evans and they talk about their recent wins. Ethan Page is sitting behind them in the hall while Hank and Tank and Evans talk about everything they have and will accomplish. Page gets up and pushes past them and we go to commercial.

Charlie Dempsey and Lexis King are working out so King can earn his shot at the Heritage Cup. They do a series of exercises based on the numbers shown on playing cards. At the end, Dempsey gives King his match.

Ethan Page comes out with a mic apologizing for the interruption. He says he deserves the "boos" he's getting. He says no one understands his journey or the promises he made to his family. He talks about promising his daughter he'd win the big one and he did and did it faster than anyone. He went through 18 years of hell to keep his promise to his daughter and his son and wife. He addresses his wife, and says without her there is no Ethan Page and he wouldn't be in the ring if it wasn't for her. He says he's lived his dream because of her, and now every time he loses everyone who blindly supported him, they lose. He talks about disappointing his family and that's the part that eats him alive. He says he's not sure if he loves this anymore and he's lost his smile. Je'Von Evans interrupts Page and says apologizes for what he said backstage but that's all Page did when he was champ. He tells Page his cocky persona he used isn't the real Ethan Page, and Evans knows the Ethan Page. He saw the Ethan Page at Heatwave when he told his kids he loved them after he won the title. Evans says the smile Page had was a smile of a real man. Evans asks him to drop the Ego stuff and says he's proud of him and NXT is proud of him and he means that from the bottom of his heart. Page thanks Evans and says he's right and everything Evans has said it's made it clear that Page shouldn't worry about losing his smile but taking his and Page takes out Evans. Page gets a chair and sets Evans' neck in it and stomps him. Page laughs as Evans bleeds in the ring and refs come in and check on Evans.

Trick Williams and Sarah Schreiber are backstage and Williams wishes Je'Von Evans a speedy recovery. He vows to show everyone why he's carrying this brand. Oba Femi interrupts him and wishes him luck and tells Williams he hopes Williams wins because he wants to dethrone Williams.

We get a video package for Stephanie Vaquer.

Match 5 - NXT Championship Title Match: Trick Williams(c) -vs- Eddy Thorpe



The bell rings, and Thorpe attacks Williams who takes Thorpe down. Williams takes Thorpe down with body checks and Thorpe runs out of the ring to regroup. He pulls Williams out and Williams slams him into the announce desk and chops him outside the ring. Back in the ring, Williams is taken down with a cross body and Thorpe starts kicking Williams in the corner. Williams comes back and uppercuts Thorpe and kicks him and covers for a two count. Williams hits a dropkick and then gets caught up on the ropes allowing Thorpe to kick him over the ropes and we go to commercial.

We come back to Thorpe kicking down Williams. Thorpe kicks down Williams and covers for a two count. Thorpe has Williams on the mat in a neck hold and Williams powers out but is suplexed by Thorpe who covers for a near fall. Williams elbows out and both men take each other out coming off the ropes. Williams comes at Thorpe with punches and hits him with a flying clothesline and a facebuster. Williams hits a Rock Bottom on Thorpe for a two count. Thorpe kicks Williams and hits a release German Suplex on Williams and covers for a two count after a splash. The men punch each other as they get to their feet and continue to punch each other on their feet. Thorpe hits a kick to Williams head and Williams comes back and does the same. Williams gets Thorpe on his shoulders and slams him down. Thorpe slams down Williams but takes out the ref at the same time and covers Williams and another ref comes out and Williams rolls up Thorpe for a two count. Williams hits The Trick Shot on Thorpe and falls on Thorpe with his shoulders on the mat and both refs count three with both men on each other with their shoulders down.

Winner: No Decision

Ava Raine comes down to talk to the refs to see who won as the show goes off the air.