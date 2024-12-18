AEW Dynamite "Holiday Bash" Preview for December 18

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means!
All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with a special Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite, live at 8/7c on TBS from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.
Here’s the stacked lineup for tonight’s episode:
- MJF to Speak
- FTR to Speak
- TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Anna Jay
- Tag Team Action: Nick Wayne & Christian Cage vs. HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata
- AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin
- AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Shelton Benjamin vs. Beast Mortos
- Six-Man Tag Team Match: Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & PAC vs. Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page & Jay White
