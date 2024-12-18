WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Dynamite "Holiday Bash" Preview for December 18

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 18, 2024

AEW Dynamite "Holiday Bash" Preview for December 18

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means!

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with a special Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite, live at 8/7c on TBS from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Here’s the stacked lineup for tonight’s episode:

- MJF to Speak

- FTR to Speak

- TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Anna Jay

- Tag Team Action: Nick Wayne & Christian Cage vs. HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata

- AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin

- AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Shelton Benjamin vs. Beast Mortos

- Six-Man Tag Team Match: Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & PAC vs. Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page & Jay White

WWE NXT SPOILERS for December 24 Episode from Lowell, MA

The following matches and segments were taped at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium for the December 24 episode of WWE NXT: Stephanie Vaquer de [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 18, 2024 12:59PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #holiday bash

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90722/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π