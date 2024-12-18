WWE NXT SPOILERS for December 24 Episode from Lowell, MA

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The following matches and segments were taped at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium for the December 24 episode of WWE NXT:

Stephanie Vaquer def. Cora Jade

Post-match, Kelani Jordan attacked Cora with a kendo stick, escalating their feud.

Heritage Cup Championship Match:

Lexis King def. Charlie Dempsey (c)

Lexis King captured the Heritage Cup after William Regal shockingly struck Dempsey with brass knuckles.

Tag Team Action:

Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) def. Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx & Jacy Jayne)

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance intervened to prevent Fallon Henley from interfering in the match.

Singles Match:

Ashante “Thee” Adonis def. Dion Lennox

A dominant performance by Adonis secured the win.

Major Announcement:

Trick Williams, Oba Femi, and Eddy Thorpe will clash for the NXT Title at NXT New Year’s Evil.

Christmas Chaos Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the #1 Contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship:

OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) def. No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights), Hank And Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger), and The D’Angelo Family (Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino)

OTM secured their spot as the next challengers with an impressive victory.